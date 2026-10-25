Smith completed 23 of 30 passes for 287 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 28-25 loss to the Dolphins. He also rushed twice for no gain and threw a successful two-point conversion.

Smith matched Miami's opening-drive touchdown with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Mason Taylor on the Jets' first drive, but the veteran QB threw an interception deep in Dolphins territory on the next drive. The Jets trailed for the entirety of the last three quarters, allowing Smith to rack up some big numbers during their failed comeback bid, as he posted his second three-touchdown performance of the season. He found Omar Cooper for a three-yard touchdown in the third quarter after they connected for a 60-yard gain earlier on that drive, and Smith threw a 12-yard touchdown and two-point conversion, both to Taylor, to round out the scoring with 3:24 remaining in the fourth, but the Dolphins ran out the clock from there to drop the Jets to 2-5 heading into a Week 8 home game against the Raiders.