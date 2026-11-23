Smith completed 17 of 21 passes for 176 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Chargers. He also rushed once for four yards.

Smith didn't have a completion longer than 21 yards but kept the offense on schedule with an accurate performance. Most importantly, he stepped up in the red zone, which has been the team's Achilles' heel throughout the season. Smith threw a seven-yard touchdown pass to Breece Hall to snap the Jets' two-game touchdown drought in the second quarter, then tacked on touchdown passes of eight and 15 yards to practice squad elevation Sterling Shepard. The veteran QB will take a 15:3 TD:INT into a Week 12 road game against the Dolphins, who defeated the Jets in Week 7 despite three touchdown passes from Smith.