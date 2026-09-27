Smith completed 31 of 37 passes for 321 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Lions. He added 12 rushing yards on two carries and threw a two-point conversion.

The veteran QB was nearly flawless as the Jets nearly pulled off the upset, with his only turnover being a fumble on his fifth sack of the day late in the fourth quarter, ending his final possession. Smith spread the ball around, completing passes to eight different targets and connecting with Garrett Wilson, Jeremy Ruckert and rookie first-round pick Kenyon Sadiq for his scores. Smith has been extremely efficient to begin the season, posting a 75.5 percent completion rate (77-for-102) with a 4:0 TD:INT and 7.7 YPA. He'll look to stay sharp in a Week 4 road trip to Chicago.