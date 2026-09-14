Smith completed 19 of 24 passes for 215 yards while rushing six times for seven yards in Sunday's 23-10 win over the Titans.

Smith kept the offense on schedule but wasn't asked to do too much as the Jets rode their running game and defense to a convincing Week 1 win. There will likely be more pass-heavy game scripts to come, possibly as soon as Week 2 against the Packers, but Smith gave the Jets refreshingly competent quarterback play despite his modest yardage total to win the first game of his second stint with the team. Smith showed a nice connection with wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell, connecting with them on nine of 10 targets for 139 yards.