Atkinson rushed nine times for 12 yards, lost a fumble and added a one-yard reception on his lone target during a 17-0 win over the Falcons in Friday's preseason opener.

Atkinson gained 10 yards on one of his carries, but he was completely bottled up otherwise. He's far from a lock to make the roster even with New York's running back corps getting hit by the injury bug, and Atkinson looks to be well below rookie sixth-rounder Trenton Cannon in the pecking order. Cannon rushed 11 times for 40 yards in this one.