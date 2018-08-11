Jets' George Atkinson: Bottled up in preseason opener
Atkinson rushed nine times for 12 yards, lost a fumble and added a one-yard reception on his lone target during a 17-0 win over the Falcons in Friday's preseason opener.
Atkinson gained 10 yards on one of his carries, but he was completely bottled up otherwise. He's far from a lock to make the roster even with New York's running back corps getting hit by the injury bug, and Atkinson looks to be well below rookie sixth-rounder Trenton Cannon in the pecking order. Cannon rushed 11 times for 40 yards in this one.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Preseason reactions from Week 1
Dave Richard breaks down what he saw in Week 1 of the preseason, and what you need to know...
-
Fantasy football rankings, 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
WR position preview
Catch up with everything from our wide receiver preview in one convenient place. It's everything...
-
RB breakdown for all 32
Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...
-
Rookie RB rankings
Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...
-
Reaction: Guice injury leaves WAS thin
With Derrius Guice out for the season, will anyone step up in Washington's backfield? Dave...