Atkinson led New York in both rushing and receiving yardage during Thursday's 15-13 preseason loss to the Redskins. He gained seven yards on 31 carries and caught his lone target for 30 yards.

Atkinson got extended run with New York battling a rash of backfield injuries, and the 25-year-old Notre Dame made the most of his opportunities. His night would have been even more impressive if Atkinson had been able to convert either of his two attempts from inside Washington's two-yard line on the Jets' final drive.