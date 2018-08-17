Jets' George Atkinson: Rushing and receiving leader Thursday
Atkinson led New York in both rushing and receiving yardage during Thursday's 15-13 preseason loss to the Redskins. He gained seven yards on 31 carries and caught his lone target for 30 yards.
Atkinson got extended run with New York battling a rash of backfield injuries, and the 25-year-old Notre Dame made the most of his opportunities. His night would have been even more impressive if Atkinson had been able to convert either of his two attempts from inside Washington's two-yard line on the Jets' final drive.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: How to draft wide receivers
We recommend grabbing a top-10 wide receiver, but if you can’t make that happen there are plenty...
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these sixteen players won't be on his team at...
-
Breaking down the top-10 RB
The running back position is back, which is great for Fantasy owners. Jamey Eisenberg looks...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Doctson
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Zero-RB is still viable
It's gone out of vogue in recent years, but Heath Cummings says we should give zero-RB a chance...
-
No. 2 in non-PPR: Bell or Zeke?
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Le'Veon Bell vs....