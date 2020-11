Fant suffered an ankle sprain and a knee sprain during Sunday's loss to the Chargers, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Fant underwent an MRI on Monday that revealed the nature of the two injuries. Backup right tackle Chuma Edoga also suffered a low-ankle sprain during the game. If neither player is available for the Week 12 matchup against the Dolphins, Conor McDermott is expected to start at right tackle.