Jets' George Fant: Dealing with concussion
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Fant currently resides in the league's concussion protocol, per Eric Allen of the Jets' official site.
The Western Kentucky product will now gain clearance by independent doctors before returning to the field. If Fant is unable to go Sunday, Chuma Edoga is expected to draw the start at right tackle.
