Jets coach Robert Saleh said Monday that Fant (knee) is considered day-to-day, Ethan B. Greenberg of the team's official site reports.

Fant was forced to exit with a knee injury during Sunday's loss to the Bengals, though the exact nature and severity of this issue are still unclear. Saleh added that the team would evaluate the veteran offensive lineman's health later this week before deciding whether or not to keep him sidelined for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh. If Fant does sit out, expect Conor McDermott to start at left tackle in Week 4.