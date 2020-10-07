site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jets' George Fant: Good to go Sunday
Fant (thumb) wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Fant is back to full speed and should be ready to start at right tackle against the Cardinals on Sunday.
