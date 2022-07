Fant (knee) was placed on the Jets' PUP list before the start of the team's training camp next week, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Fant is expected to participate at some point during training camp, but he will first have to be cleared by the Jets' medical staff before doing so. The 30-year-old offensive tackle started 15 games before ending last season on injured reserve, and he is expected to resume a starting role at one of the team's offensive tackle spots in 2022.