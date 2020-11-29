site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jets' George Fant: Officially inactive Sunday
Fant (ankle/knee) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Meanwhile, backup right tackle Chuma Edoga (ankle) is also inactive. Conor McDermott could be in line to start at right tackle as a result.
