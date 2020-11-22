site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: jets-george-fant-picks-up-ankle-injury | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Jets' George Fant: Picks up ankle injury
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Fant suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's game against the Chargers, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Fant exited Sunday's game in the second quarter and was replaced by Chuma Edoga at right tackle.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 4 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 5 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read