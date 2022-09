The Jets placed Fant (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.

Fant left Sunday's loss to the Bengals with a knee injury and will be forced to miss at least four games after being placed on IR. Fant joins Mekhi Becton (kneecap) and Duane Brown (shoulder) on injured reserve, leaving Max Mitchell, Conor McDermott and Cedric Ogbuehi, who was recently signed off the practice squad, as potential options at tackle against the Steelers in Week 4.