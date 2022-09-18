site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jets' George Fant: Playing against Cleveland
Fant (knee) is active Week 2 against Cleveland.
Fant started the week with a DNP before logging a limited session Thursday and upgrading to a full participant Friday. He'll resume his regular role at right tackle for the Week 2 contest.
