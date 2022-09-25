site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jets' George Fant: Questionable to return Sunday
Fant (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bengals.
The severity of Fant's knee injury is currently unclear, but While the 322-pounder remains sidelined, Conor McDermott is in line to receive additional snaps at left tackle.
