Jets' George Fant: Ready for TNF
RotoWire Staff
Fant (concussion) won't carry an injury designation into Thursday's game versus the Broncos.
Fant upgraded to full practice Wednesday and has cleared the league's concussion protocol. Expect the 27-year-old to start at right tackle against Denver.
