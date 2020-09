Coach Adam Gase said Friday that Fant (concussion) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

Fant still needs to fully clear the league's concussion protocol before retaking the field. He'll set his sights on Week 4's matchup against the Broncos on Thursday night. Chuma Edoga stands to start at right tackle as long as Fant is unable to go.