Jets' George Fant: Set for MRI
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Fant (ankle) will undergo an MRI on Monday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Fant was forced out of Sunday's 34-28 loss to the Chargers due to an ankle injury. The starting right tackle's MRI will diagnose the severity of the issue.
