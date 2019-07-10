Dortch is building a good case for a spot on the 53-man roster, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

The undrafted rookie had 1,800 receiving yards and 1,211 return yards in 20 games at Wake Forest, scoring 17 touchdowns on offense and two more on special teams. He's one of the smallest players in the NFL at 5-foot-7, 173 pounds, so his strong work during the offseason program won't necessarily carry over to padded practices at training camp. If it does, Dortch could serve as the backup for Jamison Crowder's slot role while also returning punts and/or kickoffs. Second-year players Deontay Burnett and Quadree Henderson are hoping to win the same type of job, but the former hasn't seen return work since his sophomore year of college and the latter doesn't have much experience as a receiver.