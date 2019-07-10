Jets' Greg Dortch: Making strong case with versatility
Dortch is building a good case for a spot on the 53-man roster, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.
The undrafted rookie had 1,800 receiving yards and 1,211 return yards in 20 games at Wake Forest, scoring 17 touchdowns on offense and two more on special teams. He's one of the smallest players in the NFL at 5-foot-7, 173 pounds, so his strong work during the offseason program won't necessarily carry over to padded practices at training camp. If it does, Dortch could serve as the backup for Jamison Crowder's slot role while also returning punts and/or kickoffs. Second-year players Deontay Burnett and Quadree Henderson are hoping to win the same type of job, but the former hasn't seen return work since his sophomore year of college and the latter doesn't have much experience as a receiver.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
RBs lead way in latest PPR mock
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our latest 12-team PPR mock draft, which has three...
-
2019 sleepers, rankings: Jump on Jones
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football breakouts, top targets
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
2019 Fantasy Strength of Schedule
Who's got an easy schedule in 2019? Whose September might make you rethink putting your trust...
-
Fantasy football strategy: Target Lock
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Lose Lockett
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...