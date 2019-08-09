Dortch caught four of six targets for 20 yards and a touchdown while adding 42 yards on a trio of punt returns in Thursday's preseason opener against the Giants.

Dortch scored a two-yard touchdown with 14 seconds to go. He also put the ball on the ground at one point but didn't lose the fumble. The undrafted rookie out of Wake Forest is making a push to claim the punt returner job vacated by Andre Roberts' departure, and he should get plenty of opportunities to contribute as a wide receiver on offense as well during the remainder of preseason.