Senat (undisclosed) was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list by the Jets on Thursday.

Senat re-signed with the Jets in April after he got claimed off waivers by the team in January. The offensive tackle will have to be medically cleared before he is able to suit up for training camp. Expect the former Wagner college product to see a depth role behind Mekhi Becton and George Fant once he's healthy.