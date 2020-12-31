site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jets' Greg Van Roten: Opens practice window
Van Roten (toe) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday.
Van Roten may return to action for the season finale against New England. He'll likely return to the starting right guard role if he's, indeed, able to play.
