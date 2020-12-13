site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jets' Greg Van Roten: Out at least three weeks
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Van Roten (toe) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
Van Roten will miss the next three games, but he may return for the Week 17 matchup against the Patriots. Cameron Clark is expected to start at right guard moving forward.
