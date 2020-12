Coach Adam Gase said that Van Roten (toe) could be out for the remainder of the 2020 season, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

The 30-year-old guard was forced to exit Sunday's loss to the Raiders after 12 offensive snaps, having proven incredibly durable to that point without a single offensive play missed over his first 11 appearances of 2020. Van Roten remains under contract with the Jets through 2022, causing a $3.5 million hit to the cap over each of the next two seasons.