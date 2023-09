Zuerlein (groin) didn't practice Wednesday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Zuerlein remains bothered by the groin injury that prevented him from suiting up in Week 2 against the Cowboys. Austin Seibert was signed to the practice squad and subsequently made his only field-goal attempt in Week 2 after being elevated in Zuerlein's absence. If Zuerlein hasn't healed by Sunday's clash with the Patriots, Seibert would be in line for another elevation from the practice squad.