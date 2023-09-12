Zuerlein made all three of his field-goal attempts and converted his lone PAT try in Monday's 22-16 overtime win over the Bills.

Zuerlein didn't need to showcase his leg strength in this one, connecting from 26, 43 and 30 yards out. His last field goal gave the Jets a three-point lead with 1:48 remaining in the fourth quarter, but Buffalo tied the game before New York won it with an overtime touchdown. Zuerlein's ceiling moving forward has been lowered by Aaron Rodgers' season-ending Achilles injury, but Greg the Leg's certainly capable of continuing to perform at a high level if New York's Zach Wilson-led offense can get into scoring range consistently.