Zuerlein made his only field-goal attempt and all three of his PAT attempts in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Steelers.

Zuerlein has made all six of his field-goal attempts and all seven PAT tries over the past three games following a rocky Jets debut in which he missed one of each. New York continued to move the ball reasonably well in quarterback Zach Wilson's (knee) season debut, so fantasy managers who had been relying on Zuerlein with Joe Flacco leading New York's offense should feel comfortable continuing to do so with Wilson under center.