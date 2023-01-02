Zuerlein made two of three field-goal attempts in Sunday's 23-6 loss to the Seahawks.

Zuerlein capped consecutive first-half drives with 44-yard field goals, but he failed to convert from 57 yards out on the opening possession of the second half with New York looking to make it a one-score game. The banged-up Jets' offensive struggles have limited Zuerlein's opportunities in recent weeks, and New York has been eliminated from playoff contention heading into the regular-season finale against the Dolphins.