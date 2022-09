Zuerlein made all four of his field-goal attempts in Sunday's 27-12 loss to Cincinnati.

New York moved the ball well but couldn't get into the end zone, settling for field goals of 50, 40, 52 and 43 yards. If Zuerlein can continue to convert reliably from 50-plus yards, he should have some sneaky fantasy value on a Jets offense with enough playmakers to get into scoring range.