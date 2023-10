Zuerlein made all five of his field-goal attempts and both PAT tries in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Broncos.

Four of Zuerlein's field goals were 30 yards or shorter, as New York moved the ball well but frequently stalled out in the red zone. His other make came from 49 yards out in the fourth quarter. The veteran kicker has made 10 of 11 field-goal attempts heading into a Week 6 home game against the Eagles.