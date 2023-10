Zuerlein made both of his field-goal attempts and his only PAT try in Sunday's 13-10 overtime win over the Giants.

The Jets' offense struggled to provide Zuerlein opportunities, but he made a pair of clutch, short kicks down the stretch. His 35-yard field goal tied the game on the final play of the fourth quarter, and Zuerlein added the overtime game-winner from 33 yards out. The veteran kicker has missed only once in six appearances this season.