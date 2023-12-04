Zuerlein made both of his field-goal attempts in Sunday's 13-8 loss to the Falcons.

Zuerlein connected from 27 yards out in the second quarter and from 46 in the third. New York's other two points were scored on the Jets' league-leading third safety of the season, but the offense failed to get into the end zone. Zuerlein has attempted 25 field goals but just eight PATs, making all but one of each.