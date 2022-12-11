site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: jets-greg-zuerlein-doesnt-miss-in-loss | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Jets' Greg Zuerlein: Doesn't miss in loss
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Zuerlein made his lone field-goal attempt from 26 yards out and added a successful PAT in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Bills.
New York's other two points besides the touchdown and field goal came on a safety. Zuerlein has made 10 of 11 field-goal attempts over his last five games.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read