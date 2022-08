Zuerlein (toe) is considered to have an early leg up over Eddy Piniero for the Jets' starting kicker job, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Zuerlein missed Wednesday's practice with a sore toe, but he is not expected to miss much time due to this issue. The 34-year-old went 4-for-4 on field-goal attempts during practice Monday, and his longevity should give him a distinct advantage to take over the starting kicker duties for his fourth NFL team.