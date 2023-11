Zuerlein made all four of his field-goal attempts in Sunday's 16-12 loss to the Raiders.

For the second time in as many weeks, Zuerlein accounted for all of the Jets' points. He has made all six of his field-goal attempts over that span and is 22-for-23 this season. Zuerlein connected from 47, 53, 30 and 45 yards in the Week 10 loss.