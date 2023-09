Zuerlein (leg) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports.

The 35-year-old was considered questionable for Sunday after sitting out Week 2 with the leg injury, and he'll be back on the field after a one-game absence. Zuerlein made 92 percent of his field goals inside 50 yards last year and had a strong showing in the season opener, making all three of his field-goal attempts plus one PAT.