Jets' Greg Zuerlein: Has sore toe
Zuerlein (toe) did not kick at all Wednesday, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.
Zuerlein's injury does not appear to be a serious one, as head coach Robert Saleh expects him to be back by Saturday. The 34-year-old joined the Jets in March after being cut by the Cowboys.
