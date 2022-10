Zuerlein made two of three field-goal attempts and all three of his PAT attempts in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Packers.

Zuerlein sandwiched a miss from 53 yards out between makes from 32 and 23 in rainy conditions at Lambeau Field. Considering the Packers had a field goal blocked and each team blocked or deflected a punt, Zuerlein's ability to reliably make chip shots proved crucial in the Jets' well-rounded win.