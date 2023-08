Zuerlein connected on all three of his field-goal attempts and his lone PAT attempt in Thursday's 21-16 preseason loss to Cleveland.

All of Zuerlein's output came in the first half, as he made field goals from 54, 44 and 53 yards away. Greg the Leg is expected to be far busier in 2023 after the Jets acquired Aaron Rodgers in the offseason to lead their offense.