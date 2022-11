Zuerlein made both of his field-goal attempts and converted both PAT tries in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Bills.

Zuerlein's 53-yard field goal in the first quarter found a way to knuckle in despite some windy conditions at MetLife Stadium. His 28-yard attempt with less than two minutes remaining in the fourth was less adventurous but just as significant, as that kick broke a 17-17 tie before a defensive stand on Buffalo's ensuing possession clinched the victory for the Jets.