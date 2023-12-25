Zuerlein made all three of his field-goal attempts and all three PAT attempts in Sunday's 30-28 win over the Commanders.

Zuerlein was busy early, connecting on field goals of 25 and 27 yards along with three PATs as the Jets jumped out to a 27-7 halftime lead. His only kick of the second half was Zuerlein's hardest and most important, as it came from 54 yards away and put the Jets ahead 30-28 with five seconds left. Zuerlein's opportunities have been limited by New York's inconsistent offense, but the veteran kicker has been excellent when called upon, with only one missed field goal and one missed PAT on 31 and 14 attempts, respectively.