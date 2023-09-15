Coach Robert Saleh said Friday that Zuerlein (groin) is "50/50" to suit up Sunday at Dallas, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Zuerlein won't practice Friday, and it appears that he will be a true game-time decision for Sunday's contest in Dallas. The Jets' kickoff timing Week 2 at 4:25 p.m. ET could put fantasy managers in a difficult decision if Zuerlein is ultimately ruled out, so in most formats it will be desirable to search for another option on waivers. The Jets will begin working out kickers Friday, so a practice squad signing could be en route.