Zuerlein made a 37-yard field goal in Thursday's 19-3 loss to the Jaguars.
Zuerlein accounted for all the offense for New York in Thursday's contest, nailing his only field-goal attempt in the first quarter, giving the Jets an early 3-0 lead. The kicker has now gone 26-for-31 on field goals this season while making all eight tries he's had from less than 40 yards.
