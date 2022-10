Zuerlein made his only field-goal attempt from 34 yards out and all five of his PAT tries in Sunday's 40-17 win over the Dolphins.

The Jets only settled for one field goal as Miami struggled to stop the run in close, allowing five rushing touchdowns to New York. Since starting quarterback Zach Wilson returned from a preseason knee injury, New York has gone 2-0 while scoring 32.0 points per game. Zuerlein has made both his field-goal attempts and eight PATs over that span.