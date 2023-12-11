Zuerlein made all three of his field-goal attempts and all three PAT tries in Sunday's 30-6 win over the Texans.

After a scoreless first half, the Jets came alive offensively in the second half, scoring three touchdowns in a four-drive span before adding three field goals to increase their lead. Zuerlein's trio of fourth-quarter field goals were from 51, 55 and 44 yards.