Zuerlein made one of two field-goal attempts and converted his only PAT try in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Chiefs.

Zuerlein's 52-yard field-goal attempt in the second quarter clanked off the upright and bounced away. That proved to be a consequential miss in a game the Jets ultimately lost by three points. Prior to the miss, Zuerlein converted a 31-yard attempt. He has made five of six field-goal attempts across three appearances this season.