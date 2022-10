Zuerlein made one of two field-goal attempts and converted both PAT attempts in Sunday's 22-17 loss to the Patriots.

With the Jets reeling after having a pick-six erased by a penalty, Zuerlein had a chance to stem the bleeding with a game-tying 45-yard field goal, but he instead added to the Patriots' momentum by missing. That miss overshadowed Zuerlein's successful 28-yard field goal in the first quarter. He has missed three field goals and one PAT through eight games for New York.