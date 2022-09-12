Zuerlein made one of two field-goal attempts and missed his only PAT try in Sunday's 24-9 loss to the Ravens.

After the Ravens took a 3-0 lead in the first quarter, Zuerlein had a chance to tie the game early in the second from 45 yards out. He missed it, and the Jets never recovered. Zuerlein later connected from the same distance just before halftime but failed to convert a PAT in the fourth quarter to add to his inauspicious debut. While he probably won't be on the hot seat after just one week, Zuerlein's job security is quickly diminishing.