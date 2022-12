Zuerlein made one of two field-goal attempts and both PAT attempts in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Lions.

Zuerlein converted from 34 yards out on the final play of the first half. He had a chance to tie the game at the end of the second half, and Zuerlein's 58-yard attempt had plenty of distance, but he pulled it wide. While it wasn't an easy kick, Zuerlein's fifth missed field goal of the season was his costliest.